Wolfe Research Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Peer Perform

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of COWN traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,738. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.63. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cowen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

