Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.
Woodward Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Woodward stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31.
Woodward Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on WWD. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.25.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
Further Reading
