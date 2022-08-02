Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.25.

WWD stock traded down $11.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

