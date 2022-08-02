WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

