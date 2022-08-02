XeniosCoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (XNC)

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. XeniosCoin has a market capitalization of $41.96 million and approximately $5,120.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XeniosCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00253965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XeniosCoin (CRYPTO:XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin.

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

