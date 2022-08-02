XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

XL Fleet Price Performance

Shares of XL Fleet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 609,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.91. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XL Fleet

About XL Fleet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 49,957.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 107.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 433.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 122.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 552,043 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.