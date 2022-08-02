XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
XL Fleet Price Performance
Shares of XL Fleet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 609,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.91. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.45.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%.
About XL Fleet
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
