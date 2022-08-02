XMON (XMON) Market Cap Hits $39.62 Million

XMON (XMON) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. XMON has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and $3.31 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $26,501.89 or 1.13240346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

