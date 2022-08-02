XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XP Power Price Performance

XPP stock opened at GBX 2,438.75 ($29.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.48. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 2,415 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,740 ($70.33). The firm has a market cap of £481.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,271.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,993.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,565.08.

Get XP Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($68.62) to GBX 4,020 ($49.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.