Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Xylem Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Xylem by 159.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

