YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $55,117.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.32 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,326 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

