Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$7.10 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.05 to C$7.10 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YRI. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.12.

TSE YRI opened at C$6.12 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

