Ycash (YEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157.00

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Ycash has a market capitalization of $956,460.52 and $157.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00266720 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128207 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00074881 BTC.
- Flux (FLUX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002729 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001321 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003841 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000201 BTC.
Ycash Coin Profile
Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,720,091 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ycash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
