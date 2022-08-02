Ycash (YEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157.00

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Ycash has a market capitalization of $956,460.52 and $157.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00266720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00074881 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,720,091 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

