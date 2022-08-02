Ziff Davis (ZD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.52-$6.79 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.52-6.79 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,861,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.