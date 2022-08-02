Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-6.90 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.