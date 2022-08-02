ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,805. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,753 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,831 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,775 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

