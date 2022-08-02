ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-$279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.93 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. 189,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,805. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.53.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

