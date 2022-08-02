ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 112.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after buying an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after buying an additional 563,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after buying an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.