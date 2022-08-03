10,087 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $377.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.