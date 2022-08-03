140,306 Shares in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,504. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

