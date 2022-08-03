3,796 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIO by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after buying an additional 2,083,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura reduced their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

