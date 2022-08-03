6,150 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 422,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after buying an additional 279,980 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 280,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,451,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares during the period.

JSCP opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $46.14 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

