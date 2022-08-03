958 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $223.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average of $284.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

