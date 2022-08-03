Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00.

Generac Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $17.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.99. 2,124,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,703. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

