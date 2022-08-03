Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

