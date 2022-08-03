Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,144,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

