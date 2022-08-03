Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.84.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $302.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.87. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

