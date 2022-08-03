Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 6.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.34. 4,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 264,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
