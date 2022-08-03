Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 6.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.34. 4,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 264,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

