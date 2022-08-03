ACoconut (AC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,453.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $211,105.02 and approximately $32,453.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

