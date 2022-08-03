ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ACR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a current ratio of 174.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

