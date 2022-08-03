Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. 62,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

