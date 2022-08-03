Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Announces Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 156,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

