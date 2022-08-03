Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Insider Sells $115,947.52 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Blake Aftab sold 1,363 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $19,763.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $701.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.27. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abingworth LLP boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,740,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Company Profile



Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

