Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Insider Sells $115,947.52 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Blake Aftab sold 1,363 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $19,763.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $701.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.27. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abingworth LLP boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,740,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

