Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5 %

AMD traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.85. 1,557,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,109,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 585,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

