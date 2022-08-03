Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.50. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 571,799 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,200 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 157,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

