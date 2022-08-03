Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Aeron (ARNX) traded 99.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Aeron has a market cap of $871.32 and approximately $27,828.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 99.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,859.66 or 0.99976985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00126847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

