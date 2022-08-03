Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.37 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.37 million and $625,847.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000908 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,261,086 coins and its circulating supply is 350,440,142 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

