Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Aflac

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,709 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aflac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.