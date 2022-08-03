AGCO Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

NYSE AGCO opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after buying an additional 91,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

