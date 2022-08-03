AIA Group Ltd Buys 7,773 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 239.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.