AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $234,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 41.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $2,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

NYSE:NUE opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

