AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $185.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

