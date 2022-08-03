AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Top Exchanges

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $43.03 million and $431,758.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,150.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004350 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 631,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.