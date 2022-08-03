AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on BOS. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.37. 84,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$389.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28.
Insider Activity at AirBoss of America
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
