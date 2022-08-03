AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOS. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.37. 84,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$389.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

