Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Akerna Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of KERNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

