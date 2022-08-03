Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.63 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $63.63 million and approximately $332,578.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,576,229 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars.

