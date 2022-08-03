Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 59,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,949. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.