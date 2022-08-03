ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY13 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY13 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period. ALLETE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.