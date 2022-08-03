Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

