Alpha Quark Token Reaches Market Cap of $38.67 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00006240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,261.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00127505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.