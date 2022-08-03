Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $56.90. Alteryx shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 31,010 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
