Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $56.90. Alteryx shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 31,010 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alteryx Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.